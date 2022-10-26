Meghan Markle keeps it street-casual while out shopping in California; check it out

Amid her candid podcast admissions and full-time philanthropic work, Meghan Markle also finds the time to indulge in some self-care. It appears that her downtime involves pampering herself with some shopping sessions.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently seen out and about in Montecito, California, where she has been residing since 2020, after moving out of her UK home with husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and where she has been raising her two children — son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

During her recent outing, the mother-of-two showcased her casual, chic California style, completely different from what members of the British royal family are expected to wear in public, which is more conservative and formal.

When the paparazzi caught up with Meghan, the former actor was seen strolling around a complex, holding a few shopping bags and looking relaxed. She was also purportedly joined by a friend, with whom she had lunch later.

The duchess kept it classy in a forest green attire featuring an off-shoulder strapless jumpsuit ending just below her knees. She also wore a statement sun hat. For accessories, the ‘Suits‘ actor wore a pair of sunglasses and also carried an olive sweater over her shoulders along with a black sling bag.

She wore flat sandals and a single dainty chain around her neck, completing the look with a casual hairdo.

Meghan’s public outing comes just a few days after her Variety interview, wherein she reflected on her time with the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who was her grandmother-in-law, whom she called “the most shining example” of female leadership.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” the former senior member of the royal family was quoted as saying by Variety. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” she added.

