Meghan Markle wore Rs 26k hat, Rs 58k sandals for ‘backyard chat’ with Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem recently discussed feminist issues in a chat for Makers Women. (Source: makerswomen/Instagram)

Meghan Markle recently met feminist icon Gloria Steinem for a “backyard chat” on women’s rights and voting, ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

In a black-and-white clip of the meeting that was shared on Instagram, Meghan is seen wearing a straw ‘Serena’ hat. The wide-brim hat with a felt ribbon and chin strap is by Janessa Leone. The cost of the hat is USD 356 (Rs 26,166), reported Independent.

Following the release of the clip, the hat brand took to Instagram to announce that it would donate 10 per cent of the proceeds on all online orders made through a Sunday to the public awareness campaign, I AM A Voter.

Read| Melania Trump steps out in a Rs 1.75 lakh ‘military’ style jacket; netizens criticise

The Duchess of Sussex teamed the hat with a simple white t-shirt and white striped pants by Anine Bing, which costs USD 249 (Rs 18,305). She accessorised the look with a pair of Stella McCartney sandals that cost USD 795 (Rs 58,410). With open hair, the Duchess pulled off a simple-yet-elegant look overall.

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd