Meghan Markle’s wedding dress: Why her royal veil featured the Indian lotus

Meghan Markle in her wedding gown. (Source: kensingtonroyal/nstagram) Meghan Markle in her wedding gown. (Source: kensingtonroyal/nstagram)

There was much speculation about Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress soon after her engagement with Prince Harry was announced on November 27, 2017.

Amid the frenzy surrounding whose design Meghan would finally wear, Israeli designer Inbal Dror, who had previously dressed celebrities like Beyonce and Naomi Watts, released three tenative sketches for the wedding gown in December that year. Later it was rumoured that designers Ralph & Russo would be designing the gown for the big day.

Designer Inbal Dror’s sketch for Meghan royal wedding gown. (Source: sarahcastroeventos/Instagram) Designer Inbal Dror’s sketch for Meghan royal wedding gown. (Source: sarahcastroeventos/Instagram)

For the wedding held on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Meghan finally donned a white gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of the fashion house Givenchy. The royal couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this year on May 19, 2020.

Meghan and Harry on their wedding day (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Meghan and Harry on their wedding day (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

The white wedding dress looked simple yet elegant — the boat neck accentuated her shoulders while the bodice fitted her figure well. The dress was made of double-bonded silk cady fabric with an underskirt in triple silk organza, according to reports. It had no lace or embellishments. Take a look at the sketch made by Keller:

In an Instagram post, Kensington Palace mentioned, “The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, which epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy.”

A blue piece of fabric from Meghan’s dress that she wore on her first date with Prince Harry was also stitched into the bridal gown, the Duchess of Sussex had revealed in the documentary Queen of the World.

The veil

While the wedding gown was minimalistic, it is Meghan’s elaborately designed wedding veil that deserves special mention. The five-metre long white silk veil included floral details to represent all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, including the Indian lotus. “Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition,” Kensington Palace mentioned in the post.

Besides, the veil also had two other important floral designs depicting wintersweet flower found in Kensington Palace, and California poppy, in honour of Meghan’s home state. The flowers were hand-embroidered in silk threads and organza.

The dressmakers reportedly spent hundreds of hours, including regularly washing their hands every 30 minutes, to make the long veil.

The tiara

Meghan wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeu tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II. The English diamond bandeu was made in 1932, with the brooch dating from 1893.

The veil is held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

“This brooch was given as a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953. The Bride is wearing earrings and bracelet made by Cartier,” an old release about Meghan’s tiara read, as quoted by Time.

