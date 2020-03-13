Meghan Markle redefines elegance in this Scanlan Theodore dress

What do you think about her look? (Photos: Meghanmarkle_official/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her look? (Photos: Meghanmarkle_official/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

As she bids goodbye to her royal status, Meghan Markle was seen performing her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). A video released on Instagram shows the Duchess of Sussex in a meeting with scholars from the Commonwealth. Dressed in an elegant navy blue dress by Scanlan Theodore that features an interesting neck scarf detailing, Meghan looked lovely. The crepe knit mid-length number with cap sleeves was rounded off with a smart side sweep ponytail which framed her face really well.

She paired the outfit with pointy-toe stilettos by Aquazzura, and a Dior clutch. She rounded off her look with Fallen Star hoop earrings by Sophie Lis. In the makeup department, she went for a significant glow with a highlighter that complemented her cheekbones, and settled for caramel lipstick and kohled eyes. This dress is a great pick for the workplace as well as for date nights.

According to reports, the Duchess spoke with scholars researching important areas such as cleaning up plastic pollution in oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens and supporting economic growth.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together to partake in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, and she looked every bit regal.

Meghan had stepped out in an emerald green ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The look was kept elegant and understated, rounding it off with a matching green headpiece and accessorising with a Gabriela Hearst handbag.

