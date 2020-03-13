Meghan Markle redefines elegance in this Scanlan Theodore dress

As she bids goodbye to her royal status, Meghan Markle was seen performing her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). A video released on Instagram shows the Duchess of Sussex in a meeting with scholars from the Commonwealth. Dressed in an elegant navy blue dress by Scanlan Theodore that features an interesting neck scarf detailing, Meghan looked lovely. The crepe knit mid-length number with cap sleeves was rounded off with a smart side sweep ponytail which framed her face really well.
She paired the outfit with pointy-toe stilettos by Aquazzura, and a Dior clutch. She rounded off her look with Fallen Star hoop earrings by Sophie Lis. In the makeup department, she went for a significant glow with a highlighter that complemented her cheekbones, and settled for caramel lipstick and kohled eyes. This dress is a great pick for the workplace as well as for date nights.
Take a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan privately hosted a group of Commonwealth students on Monday at Buckingham Palace to hear about their work envisioning solutions for four of our planet’s biggest issues: climate and environmental changes, the need for sustainable cities, health innovation, and technology’s impact on economies and jobs. The event was part of the Duchess’s work as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace before the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
According to reports, the Duchess spoke with scholars researching important areas such as cleaning up plastic pollution in oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens and supporting economic growth.
ALSO READ | Five healthy habits followed by Meghan Markle that can help you stay in shape
Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together to partake in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, and she looked every bit regal.
Meghan had stepped out in an emerald green ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The look was kept elegant and understated, rounding it off with a matching green headpiece and accessorising with a Gabriela Hearst handbag.
What do you think about her latest look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.