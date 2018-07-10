Meghan Markle ditches messy bun; debuts a new hairstyle with olive green dress

Meghan Markle opted for a dark-shaded Ralph Lauren dress during Prince Louis’ christening ceremony. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle opted for a dark-shaded Ralph Lauren dress during Prince Louis’ christening ceremony. (Source: AP Images)

Meghan Markle seems to be in an experimental mood as she can be seen trying new sophisticated attires. A few days ago, the Duchess of Sussex ditched her pastel outfits and wore a bright yellow ensemble while attending an event with Prince Harry. Fast forwarding to the present, Markle was seen once again seen opting for a different colour — olive green.

Dressed in a boatneck Ralph Lauren dress, she teamed it with a matching belt and a fascinator by Stephen Jones. Markle further accessorised her outfit with Cartier diamond earrings and heels from Sergio Rossi. We absolutely love the way she is embracing bolder colours. Not only that, the former actor also abandoned her messy bun and wavy hairdo to opt for a neatly-tied sleek ponytail. Thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips rounded off her look. We couldn’t find any fault with her look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the christening service of Prince Louis. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the christening service of Prince Louis. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle opted for an olive green ensemble. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle opted for an olive green ensemble. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who was glowing with the happiness of her son’s special day, opted for pristine white McQueen coat dress that she styled with a striking floral hat from Jane Taylor. A dewy sheen with light smokey eyes and a chignon hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Prince Louis’ christening service. (Source: AP) Kate Middleton and Prince William at Prince Louis’ christening service. (Source: AP)

The Duchess of Cambridge picked an Alexander McQueen number. (Source: AP) The Duchess of Cambridge picked an Alexander McQueen number. (Source: AP)

What do you think about Markle’s look in the olive green attire? Let us know in the comments section below.

