Meghan Markle’s pastel outfit is downright boring; so is her make-up

When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle likes minimalism as is evident from her public appearances. Sometimes the actor knocks it out of the park, but at other times, it’s downright boring. Recently, she attended Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace wearing a pastel ensemble by Prada. The former Suits star looked elegant as ever. Her outfit included an asymmetric skirt teamed with a matching double-breasted, boat neck blouse that was further accentuated with a sleek belt.
For the accessories, the Duchess of Sussex kept it minimal and teamed her outfit with a couple of statement rings, a diamond bracelet by Vanessa Tugendhaft, black heels from Aquazzara and a Prada Saffiano clutch. We are all for minimalism, but there’s a way to spice it up too. A messy high ponytail and a pair of statement earrings would have done the trick here. We think it would have looked much better.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was dressed in a light green, floral printed outfit teamed with her signature white gloves, black shoes and her pearls.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked handsome in a navy blue suit teamed with a white shirt and a bright purple tie.
Markle and the Queen’s contrasting outfits reminded us of their visit at the Glenfell tower fire anniversary earlier this month. The monarch was seen wearing a lime green outfit from Stewart Parvin teamed with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. While Markle chose a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy.
We think Markle looked gorgeous at the Young Leaders Awards. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.
