Meghan Markle’s pastel outfit is downright boring; so is her make-up

Take a look at Meghan Markle’s (L) style file as she attended an event alongside Prince Harry (C) and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: AP Images) Take a look at Meghan Markle’s (L) style file as she attended an event alongside Prince Harry (C) and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: AP Images)

When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle likes minimalism as is evident from her public appearances. Sometimes the actor knocks it out of the park, but at other times, it’s downright boring. Recently, she attended Queen Elizabeth’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace wearing a pastel ensemble by Prada. The former Suits star looked elegant as ever. Her outfit included an asymmetric skirt teamed with a matching double-breasted, boat neck blouse that was further accentuated with a sleek belt.

For the accessories, the Duchess of Sussex kept it minimal and teamed her outfit with a couple of statement rings, a diamond bracelet by Vanessa Tugendhaft, black heels from Aquazzara and a Prada Saffiano clutch. We are all for minimalism, but there’s a way to spice it up too. A messy high ponytail and a pair of statement earrings would have done the trick here. We think it would have looked much better.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was dressed in a light green, floral printed outfit teamed with her signature white gloves, black shoes and her pearls.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Young Leader’s Awards. (Source: Reuters) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Young Leader’s Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle kept her make-up neutral. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle kept her make-up neutral. (Source: Reuters)

ALSO READ| From cute beanies to fascinators: Stunning headgears Meghan Markle has worn since her Royal engagement

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked handsome in a navy blue suit teamed with a white shirt and a bright purple tie.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth at the Young Leader’s Awards. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth at the Young Leader’s Awards. (Source: AP Images)

Markle and the Queen’s contrasting outfits reminded us of their visit at the Glenfell tower fire anniversary earlier this month. The monarch was seen wearing a lime green outfit from Stewart Parvin teamed with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. While Markle chose a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth at Glenfell tower fire anniversary. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth at Glenfell tower fire anniversary. (Source: Reuters)

We think Markle looked gorgeous at the Young Leaders Awards. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd