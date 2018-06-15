Meghan Markle’s elegant beige dress perfectly complements Queen Elizabeth’s lime green ensemble

Meghan Markle (L) in Givenchy and Queen Elizabeth in Stewart Parvin. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle (L) in Givenchy and Queen Elizabeth in Stewart Parvin. (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle’s post-wedding appearances have been quite stunning. From her pale pink Carolina Herrera ensemble at Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour parade to the rose-pink Goat dress that she wore for her first look after the Royal Wedding 2018, Markle’s sartorial choices have oozed elegance.

Recently, the former Suits star made heads turn as she stepped out with Queen Elizabeth while attending the Glenfell tower fire anniversary in northwest England. The monarch, who is known for wearing bright-hued colours, opted for a lime green outfit from Stewart Parvin teamed with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. Needless to say, she managed to pull it off with much elan and grace.

In contrast to the Queen’s vibrant dress, Markle chose a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy. Breaking the monotony, she accessorised her outfit with a black belt and matching heels. What’s interesting is that she ditched her signature messy bun and instead left her hair open. A nude make-up palette with well-defined kohled eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle opted for a Givenchy dress. (Source: AP Images) Meghan Markle opted for a Givenchy dress. (Source: AP Images)

Queen Elizabeth went for a Stewart Parvin ensemble. (Source: Reuters) Queen Elizabeth went for a Stewart Parvin ensemble. (Source: Reuters)

Prior to this, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a lovely pale pink two-piece set. Designed by Caroline Herrera, the creation included an off-the-shoulder button top and a midi skirt. She accessorised it with a white and gold clutch from Herrera, Plaisirs de Birks opal-and-gold earrings and rose gold stackable diamond rings from Birks. Flaunting an attractive hat from Philip Treacy, the 36-year-old swapped her signature messy bun with a shiny blowout. We think she oozed elegance in her attire.

Meghan Markle makes her Trooping the Colour parade, alongside Prince Harry. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle makes her Trooping the Colour parade, alongside Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

