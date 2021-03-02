Meghan Markle’s outfit for Oprah’s interview has a symbolic meaning

This is the first televised interview of the couple. (Source: meghanmarklestylefile/Instagram)

The Golden Globes may have been the top news yesterday, but there was another video that became an instant hit on social media. Meghan and Harry, who have stepped down from their royal duties, recently sat down for a tell-all interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, a short clip of which was released by CBS.

In the first televised interview of the couple, Meghan — who is pregnant — looked lovely in a long silk georgette dress by Armani. According to the website, “This triple silk georgette dress is sensuous with a subtle, refined twist. Its value and prestige are increased by the large quantity of fabric used. The style features a deep front neckline, frontal foliage embroidery and matching belt. Unlined.”

Take a look at the video for a closer look

Keeping it extremely simple, Meghan teamed the $ 4,700 dress with a pair of black stilettos and tied her hair in a low bun. Her makeup comprised of kohl-rimmed eyes along with a hint of pink on her cheeks and lips.

As per Who What Wear, the dress has a symbolic meaning with the asymmetrical lotus being “a symbol of rebirth and revival, paralleling the couple’s reemergence in their brand-new post-royal life.”

While Harry kept it simple in a grey suit and white shirt, Meghan accessorised the now sold-out dress with a dainty necklace from designer Pippa Small along with a Cartier ‘Love’ golden bracelet. It is believed that she wore another bracelet which happens to be an heirloom from Princess Diana’s collection. According to People’s Magazine, “the Duchess of Sussex is seen wearing a bracelet that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — the same bracelet that was used to help craft Meghan’s engagement ring.”

We love the look; what about you?

