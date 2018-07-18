After wowing with bold colours, Meghan Markle goes back to pastel shades and messy buns

Meghan Markle picked a blush pink trench coat for her latest outing with Prince Harry. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Meghan Markle picked a blush pink trench coat for her latest outing with Prince Harry. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Meghan Markle, who was earlier spotted on a working trip to Ireland along with Prince Harry, has had a shift in her style statement. The Duchess of Sussex, who was usually known for her opting for pastel shades teamed with a messy bun was seen ditching it to pick bolder hues and textured hairdos. Right from wearing an olive green dress at Prince Louis’ christening, an unusual pick for a royal to her black pantsuit during her last day at Ireland, the former actor’s sartorial choices have been praise-worthy.

But, of late, Markle seems to be back on the track with her light hued ensembles while attending an exhibition to mark the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela dressed in a blush pink trench coat. While most of the outfits that the Duchess donned were designed by British brands, the trench she wore this time was from a Canadian label, House of Nonie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. (Source: AP)

The sleeveless, double-breasted attire was accessorised with matching pumps, an over-sized clutch and diamond earrings. For the make-up, she went for a neutral palette teamed with her signature messy bun. Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a grey suit with a white shirt and tan shoes.

Meghan Markle opted for House of Nonie trench coat. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle opted for House of Nonie trench coat. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle kept her make-up neutral. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle kept her make-up neutral. (Source: Reuters)

Prior to this, Markle was photographed attending Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals along with Kate Middleton clad in a pair of white palazzos teamed with a striped shirt, tucked-in. We think she looked nice.

What do you think of Markle’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

