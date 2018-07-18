Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
After wowing with bold colours, Meghan Markle goes back to pastel shades and messy buns

Meghan Markle was recently spotted attending an exhibition to mark the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela. For the event, she was dressed in a blush pink trench coat and styled her hair in a messy bun.

meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle prince harry wedding, meghan markle fashion, royal fashion, meghan markle latest news, meghan markle latest photos, meghan markle updates, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle picked a blush pink trench coat for her latest outing with Prince Harry. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Meghan Markle, who was earlier spotted on a working trip to Ireland along with Prince Harry, has had a shift in her style statement. The Duchess of Sussex, who was usually known for her opting for pastel shades teamed with a messy bun was seen ditching it to pick bolder hues and textured hairdos. Right from wearing an olive green dress at Prince Louis’ christening, an unusual pick for a royal to her black pantsuit during her last day at Ireland, the former actor’s sartorial choices have been praise-worthy.

But, of late, Markle seems to be back on the track with her light hued ensembles while attending an exhibition to mark the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela dressed in a blush pink trench coat. While most of the outfits that the Duchess donned were designed by British brands, the trench she wore this time was from a Canadian label, House of Nonie.

meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle prince harry wedding, meghan markle fashion, royal fashion, meghan markle latest news, meghan markle latest photos, meghan markle updates, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. (Source: AP)

The sleeveless, double-breasted attire was accessorised with matching pumps, an over-sized clutch and diamond earrings. For the make-up, she went for a neutral palette teamed with her signature messy bun. Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a grey suit with a white shirt and tan shoes.

meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle prince harry wedding, meghan markle fashion, royal fashion, meghan markle latest news, meghan markle latest photos, meghan markle updates, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle opted for House of Nonie trench coat. (Source: AP)

meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, royal wedding 2018, meghan markle prince harry wedding, meghan markle fashion, royal fashion, meghan markle latest news, meghan markle latest photos, meghan markle updates, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle kept her make-up neutral. (Source: Reuters)

Prior to this, Markle was photographed attending Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals along with Kate Middleton clad in a pair of white palazzos teamed with a striped shirt, tucked-in. We think she looked nice.

