Meghan Markle takes us on a mini fashion tour in a single day

For fashion enthusiasts, Meghan Markle has mostly been a treat to watch. After ditching her pastel attires during her last two outings, the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted opting for dark-hued ensembles. While attending a service marking the 100th year of the Royal Air Force, she picked a black Dior dress.

Featuring a bateau neckline, the custom-made dress was teamed with a black belt. She further accessorised her outfit with a matching fascinator from Stephen Jones and nude pumps from Sergio Rossi.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a service marking the 100th year of the Royal Air Force. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a service marking the 100th year of the Royal Air Force. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle opted for a Dior dress. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle opted for a Dior dress. (Source: AP)

Hours after her appearance in the black dress, Markle was seen visiting Ireland along with Prince Harry. As a married couple, this is their first working trip. While stepping out of the plane, Markle was seen wearing a forest green Givenchy ensemble. It included a short sleeve top teamed with a midi-length pencil skirt featuring pocket details at the waist.

Furthermore, she carried an oversized brown Strathberry tote bag and teamed her attire with suede pumps by Givenchy. A nude make-up palette with a neat bun gave finishing touches to her look.

Meghan Markle during her arrival at Dublin City Airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland. Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle during her arrival at Dublin City Airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland. Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle along with Prince Harry and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle along with Prince Harry and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. (Source: AP)

While attending a garden party at the British Ambassadors official residence in Dublin, Ireland, Markle gave us her third look of the day. She once again picked a black dress, this time by Emilia Wickstead and teamed the sleeveless, square neckline outfit with a matching broad belt and Aquazzura heels. For her hair, she took a breather from her chignons and opted for sleek, loose curls.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a reception at Glencairn. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a reception at Glencairn. (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle in Emilia Wickstead. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle in Emilia Wickstead. (Source: AP)

During the second day of her visit to Ireland, she was spotted in a grey dress by Roland Mouret. The boat neck dress featured an asymmetrical skirt and she accessorised her outfit with diamond drop earrings. Black heels and a matching handbag were paired with her attire and she was once again seen sporting her signature messy bun hairstyle.

Meghan Markle during her day two visit to Dublin, Ireland. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle during her day two visit to Dublin, Ireland. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle in Roland Mouret. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle in Roland Mouret. (Source: AP)

