Meghan Markle takes us on a mini fashion tour in a single day

For fashion enthusiasts, Meghan Markle has mostly been a treat to watch. After ditching her pastel attires during her last two outings, the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted opting for dark-hued ensembles. While attending a service marking the 100th year of the Royal Air Force, she picked a black Dior dress.
Featuring a bateau neckline, the custom-made dress was teamed with a black belt. She further accessorised her outfit with a matching fascinator from Stephen Jones and nude pumps from Sergio Rossi.
Hours after her appearance in the black dress, Markle was seen visiting Ireland along with Prince Harry. As a married couple, this is their first working trip. While stepping out of the plane, Markle was seen wearing a forest green Givenchy ensemble. It included a short sleeve top teamed with a midi-length pencil skirt featuring pocket details at the waist.
Furthermore, she carried an oversized brown Strathberry tote bag and teamed her attire with suede pumps by Givenchy. A nude make-up palette with a neat bun gave finishing touches to her look.
While attending a garden party at the British Ambassadors official residence in Dublin, Ireland, Markle gave us her third look of the day. She once again picked a black dress, this time by Emilia Wickstead and teamed the sleeveless, square neckline outfit with a matching broad belt and Aquazzura heels. For her hair, she took a breather from her chignons and opted for sleek, loose curls.
During the second day of her visit to Ireland, she was spotted in a grey dress by Roland Mouret. The boat neck dress featured an asymmetrical skirt and she accessorised her outfit with diamond drop earrings. Black heels and a matching handbag were paired with her attire and she was once again seen sporting her signature messy bun hairstyle.
