Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look chic in formal attire as they arrive at the UN on Nelson Mandela Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in New York City for a special address at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela Day. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for the event in coordinated formal looks, exuding chic minimalism and timeless elegance.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In keeping with her subtle yet eye-catching style, Meghan, 40, wore a black Givenchy top featuring a round neckline and elbow-length sleeves with a matching pencil skirt — almost looking like a knee-length fitted formal dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in coordinated outfits (Source: Reuters) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in coordinated outfits (Source: Reuters)

To accessorise this ensemble, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a pair of black pumps and a Mulberry tote bag. With her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail, she completed this look with a wristwatch, a bracelet, and fresh dewy makeup.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. (Source: AP) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry, too, aced the formal theme of the event as he arrived wearing a navy blue tuxedo complete with a black tie and a crisp white beneath it. Looking dapper as ever, he opted for a pair of black shoes to round off his look.

ALSO READ | David and Victoria Beckham twinned in yellow for anniversary celebration in Venice

Britain’s Prince Harry addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York (Source: Reuters) Britain’s Prince Harry addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York (Source: Reuters)

Speaking on the occasion, Harry expressed his love and deep connection with Africa. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!