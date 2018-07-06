Meghan Markle ditches her pastel shaded outfits; keeps it classy in a yellow dress

Meghan Markle looks classy in a Brandon Maxwell outfit. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle looks classy in a Brandon Maxwell outfit. (Source: Reuters)

Whenever Meghan Markle steps out, style connoisseurs usually have a field day. Right from her elaborate Givenchy gown with the dramatic veil to her chic rose pink with semi-sheer neckline from Goat, the former Suits actor knows how to keep it elegant and glamorous.

Recently, while attending the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London, the Duchess of Sussex looked lovely dressed in a yellow coloured, boat neck dress from Brandon Maxwell. She teamed the ‘classic sheath dress’ with a pair of Manolo Blahnik beige heels and diamond earrings. Keeping her make-up neutral, she styled her hair in a neat bun.

Markle, who has more often than not been spotted in nude and pastel shaded outfits, kept it bright this time and we think she nailed it effortlessly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Source: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a navy blue suit paired with black shoes.

Meghan Markle attends the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle attends the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. (Source: Reuters)

Speaking of Markle’s love for pastel tones, the 36-year-old was previously spotted wearing a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy. Breaking the monotony, she accessorised her outfit with a black belt and matching heels. What’s interesting is that she ditched her signature messy bun and instead left her hair open. A nude make-up palette with well-defined kohled eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Meghan Markle (L) and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Reuters) Meghan Markle (L) and Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Reuters)

