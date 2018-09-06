Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Meghan Markle becomes People’s ‘Best Dressed Star’ of 2018; ahead of Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney

Meghan Markle becomes People’s ‘Best Dressed Star’ of 2018; ahead of Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney

Meghan Markle, 37, topped People’s annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 4:18:33 pm
Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle has been constantly upgrading her fashion game. (Source: AP)
Related News

When she stepped out floating in a Givenchy gown on her wedding day, Meghan Markle had the world’s attention. Ever since her engagement to Prince Harry, the American actress has been in the limelight — mostly for her sartorial choices. And with every appearance, her style game only seemed to have gotten better.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex has been declared the ‘Best Dressed Star of 2018’ by People’s magazine. This a rare accolade to royalty by the celebrity publication that mostly centres around Hollywood.

Markle, 37, topped People’s annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Markle has been unconventional since the first when it comes to following royal dress codes. In a first, she flouted tradition and showed her bare legs. Her boat neck outfits and messy bun hairdo have come to become iconic.

Here are some of the looks of the Suits actor.

Attending the Glenfell tower fire anniversary, the actor stepped out in a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy. Breaking the monotony, she accessorised her outfit with a black belt and matching heels.

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during their visit Storyhouse Chester. (Source: AP)

While attending a service marking the 100th year of the Royal Air Force, she picked a black Dior dress. Featuring a bateau neckline, the custom-made dress was teamed with a black belt. She further accessorised her outfit with a matching fascinator from Stephen Jones and nude pumps from Sergio Rossi.

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attend a ceremonial event. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle wears a trench coat from Canadian brand, House of Nonie. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Markle radiated in a blue-green dress. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle best dressed People magazine 2018, Meghan Markle best dressed woman 2018, Meghan Markle latest photos, Meghan Markle fashion, indian express, indian express news Meghan Markle looks lovely in a yellow outfit from Brandon Maxwell. (Source: AP)

What do you think about Markle’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement