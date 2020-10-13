Meghan Markle pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in statement tee, face mask

Meghan Markle paid a tribute to Ruth bader Ginsburg through her clothes. (Source: meghanmarkle_official/Instagram)

Meghan Markle recently paid a tribute to US Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on September 18, 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast on October 10, 2020, in a grey t-shirt with Ginsburg’s initials stitched in blue letters. She teamed it with a black face mask bearing the quote, “When there are nine”, in white.

The phrase on Meghan’s mask is derived from the feminist icon’s famous quote, “I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court] And I say when there are nine, people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

Meghan had earlier called Ginsburg “a Justice of courage” in a statement shortly after her death, reported Daily Mail. “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” she was quoted as saying.

Meghan paired the casual tee with black jeans and a black sweater with white stripes, tied loosely around her neck.

“In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically,” Teenager Therapy wrote on Instagram.

