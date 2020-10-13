scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg in statement tee, face mask

Meghan Markle wore a face mask bearing a famous quote by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 12:30:20 pm
meghan markle fashion, ruth bader ginsburgMeghan Markle paid a tribute to Ruth bader Ginsburg through her clothes. (Source: meghanmarkle_official/Instagram)

Meghan Markle recently paid a tribute to US Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on September 18, 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast on October 10, 2020, in a grey t-shirt with Ginsburg’s initials stitched in blue letters. She teamed it with a black face mask bearing the quote, “When there are nine”, in white.

The phrase on Meghan’s mask is derived from the feminist icon’s famous quote, “I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court] And I say when there are nine, people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

Meghan had earlier called Ginsburg “a Justice of courage” in a statement shortly after her death, reported Daily Mail. “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” she was quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meghan paired the casual tee with black jeans and a black sweater with white stripes, tied loosely around her neck.

Read| ‘It was unsurvivable’: Meghan Markle on being the most-trolled person in 2019

“In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically,” Teenager Therapy wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

OUR EPISODE WITH PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN IS OUT! In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically. We cannot emphasize enough how honored we are to be able to bring you this important conversation. We hope you enjoy it and find something you can apply to your own life. Take care of yourself, you deserve to be loved. Link in bio! – #princeharry #meghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #worldmentalhealthday #worldmentalhealthday2020

A post shared by People Like Us (@teenagertherapy) on Oct 10, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

What do you think of Meghan’s look?

