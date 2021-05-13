Meghan Markle’s necklace in latest look has a special meaning; check it out

Meghan Markle recently made a virtual speech for the Global Citizen’s VAX Live, where she spoke about the importance of giving equal access to COVID vaccine.

For the occasion, the 39-year-old wore a coral floral shirt dress by Carolina Herrera that featured long sleeves and a belt around the waist. Wondering how much it costs? A whopping $2,385 (Rs 1,75,520.50), on farfetch.com.

While Meghan kept her look simple and elegant with minimal accessories, what caught people’s eye was the beautiful necklace she teamed her dress with — Awe Inspired’s Women Power Charm Necklace, which had a special meaning. The gold necklace featured a pendant with a raised fist along with the symbol of a female.

Woman Power Charm Necklace (Source: aweinspired.com) Woman Power Charm Necklace (Source: aweinspired.com)

“The Woman Power Goddess Charm combines the female Venus symbol with a protesting fist. It is embellished with a genuine purple amethyst, a protective stone associated with abundance and enlightenment,” reads the description on aweinspired.com. The necklace is made of “thick 14k yellow gold coating on solid sterling silver”.

The necklace costs $140 (Rs 10,299.52) on the official website.

“As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” the Duchess, who is expecting her second child, a baby girl, was quoted as saying by People.

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty,” she added.