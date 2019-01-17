Meghan Markle shows to nail maternity wear effortlessly, yet again

Meghan Markle has been giving some serious maternity fashion inspiration of late. The former actor was yet again spotted in not one but three super stylish outfits and we couldn’t stop gushing. Recently, while attending the Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Duchess of Sussex sported one of 2019 biggest fashion trends — sequins.

Markle was clad in a shimmery navy dress by Roland Mouret featuring three-quarter sleeves and a leg slit. She teamed it with a clutch from Givenchy and strappy heels. A dewy palette with bold red lipstick rounded off her look nicely.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry chose to wear a classic black suit with a white shirt.

Like her glamorous evening wear, Markle’s street style too is right on point. While visiting one of her new patronages, Mayhew, (which focuses on animal welfare), she wore a grey turtle-neck maternity dress from H&M. She further paired it with an Armani trench coat in a darker shade of grey. A Stella McCartney bag and beige heels accentuated her outfit.

A few days ago, while heading to Birkenhead, Markle stunned in a red belted coat by Sentaler that she wore over a purple midi dress from Babaton. Her vibrant red heels from Stuart Weitzman were note-worthy and went well with her outfit. Her outfit was accessorised with a tan bag by Gabriela Hearst and rounded off with a messy bun. Talk of nailing bright monotone numbers!

What do you think about Markle’s latest fashion statements?