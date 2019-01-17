Toggle Menu
Meghan Markle shows to nail maternity wear effortlessly, yet againhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/meghan-markle-maternity-wear-5542657/

Meghan Markle shows to nail maternity wear effortlessly, yet again

Meghan Markle has been recently spotted giving some serious maternity fashion inspirations. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in not one but three super stylish outfits.

meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Take a look at the latest style file of Meghan Markle. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Meghan Markle has been giving some serious maternity fashion inspiration of late. The former actor was yet again spotted in not one but three super stylish outfits and we couldn’t stop gushing. Recently, while attending the Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Duchess of Sussex sported one of 2019 biggest fashion trends — sequins.

Markle was clad in a shimmery navy dress by Roland Mouret featuring three-quarter sleeves and a leg slit. She teamed it with a clutch from Givenchy and strappy heels. A dewy palette with bold red lipstick rounded off her look nicely.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry chose to wear a classic black suit with a white shirt.

meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the premiere for Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall. (Source: AP)
meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
The Duchess of Sussex in Roland Mouret. (Source: AP)

Like her glamorous evening wear, Markle’s street style too is right on point. While visiting one of her new patronages, Mayhew, (which focuses on animal welfare), she wore a grey turtle-neck maternity dress from H&M. She further paired it with an Armani trench coat in a darker shade of grey. A Stella McCartney bag and beige heels accentuated her outfit.

meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Meghan Markle at the Mayhew animal welfare charity. (Source: AP)
meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Meghan Markle. (Source: AP)

A few days ago, while heading to Birkenhead, Markle stunned in a red belted coat by Sentaler that she wore over a purple midi dress from Babaton. Her vibrant red heels from Stuart Weitzman were note-worthy and went well with her outfit. Her outfit was accessorised with a tan bag by Gabriela Hearst and rounded off with a messy bun. Talk of nailing bright monotone numbers!

Advertising
meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Meghan Markle (L); with Prince Harry (R). (Source: AP)
meghan markle, meghan markle fashion, meghan markle Roland Muret, meghan markle h&m, meghan markle Sentaler, meghan markle Babaton by Aritzia, meghan markle givenchy, prince harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle recent photos, meghan markle latest pics, meghan markle updates, meghan markle pregnancy, meghan markle maternity style, meghan markle maternity wear, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Meghan at Pyramids Shopping Centre. (Source: AP)

What do you think about Markle’s latest fashion statements?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deepika Padukone impresses even when her attire does not
2 Shloka Mehta looks pretty as a picture in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehengas
3 Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual style gets a thumbs up from us