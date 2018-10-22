Meghan Markle’s maternity style is right on point

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Australia as a part of their first official royal trip (Source: AP)

On October 15, the official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace announced or rather confirmed the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child. The news took social media by storm and congratulations poured in from all quarters. The couple, however, is in Australia presently as a part of their first official royal trip and needless to say, all eyes are on them.

Markle, who in the past have impressed us with her sartorial choices seems to be acing maternity style. She was spotted in a striped noodle strap dress with bow-tie detail and we think The Duchess of Sussex pulled off the thigh-high slit effortlessly. Hair neatly tied in a bun, black sunnies and brown gladiators rounded out the look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia. (Source: AP)

For another appearance, she picked a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant. The dark green outfit with mustard and white stripes accentuated her frame. Although it is quite different from her regular style, The Duchess of Sussex looked lovely in it.

Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in, Australia. (Source: AP)

Both the outfits are quite different from the well-tailored midis Markle is generally spotted in. It will be interesting to follow her maternity style file.

Which among these two outfits do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

