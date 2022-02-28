Meghan Markle looks sublime in two-toned blue gown at the NAACP Award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) for their “unquavering commitment to make an impact”, as noted by Derek Johnson, the NAACP President.

As Prince Harry shared that their “lives were brought together for a reason”, Meghan Markle said that she “couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together.”

Meghan did so looking her ever elegant self in a two-toned blue one-shoulder gown with a train, while Prince Harry looked dapper in a tuxedo. Meghan’s gown was from Christopher John Rodgers, a New York-based Black designer who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2019 from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

She kept it simple with her side-swept curled hair, golden earrings, and a bracelet.

The couple also announced the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award for honoring those who advance racial justice through technology.

This is Meghan’s first public appearance in 2022.

