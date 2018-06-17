Meghan Markle looks stunning in an Oscar de la Renta Wrap Dress as she attends Princess Diana’s niece’s wedding

Meghan Markle, who attended the wedding of Harry’s cousin and Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale looked lovely in an Oscar de la Renta Wrap Dress. (Source: mermaidmrym/Twitter) Meghan Markle, who attended the wedding of Harry’s cousin and Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale looked lovely in an Oscar de la Renta Wrap Dress. (Source: mermaidmrym/Twitter)

Meghan Markle has been making some commendable statements post-wedding. Her pale pink Carolina Herrera ensemble at Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour parade grabbed a lot of attention and so did the rose-pink Goat dress that she wore for her first look after the Royal Wedding 2018. Markle’s sartorial choices have almost always oozed elegance and we loved the beige-coloured pencil dress that she had paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy.

And she has succeeded in impressing us yet again with her recent appearance. Markle, who attended the wedding of Harry’s cousin and Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale looked lovely in an Oscar de la Renta Wrap Dress. The floral dress accentuated her svelte frame and she rounded the look with a white clutch and fascinator. She was spotted with husband Price Harry, who too looked dapper. The couple colour co-ordinated their attires as Price Harry chose to wear a blue tie to match with Meghan’s ensemble.

Here are some of the pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 💙 pic.twitter.com/bpc5QbPUfG — Fashion & Pop Culture (@postbestfshn) June 17, 2018

Meghan Markle dressed in Oscar de la Renta and prince Harry attending a family’s wedding pic.twitter.com/1A27NRm71J — Mriam (@mermaidmrym) June 17, 2018

The voluminous gown, the comfortable fabric, and the matching fascinator make it a perfect ensemble for summer weddings. The former Suits star recently made heads turn as she stepped out with Queen Elizabeth while attending the Glenfell tower fire anniversary in northwest England. While the monarch had opted for a lime green outfit from Stewart Parvin teamed with a matching Rachel Trevor Morgan hat, Meghan wore a beige-coloured pencil dress paired with a matching cape top from Givenchy and stood out.

