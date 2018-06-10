Meghan Markle in romantic pink hues or Kate Middleton in cool blues: Who mesmerised at Trooping the Colour parade?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton win hearts at Trooping the Colour day parade. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton win hearts at Trooping the Colour day parade. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations recently and as tradition dictates, the Trooping the Colour parade was held at the Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex made her debut alongside husband Prince Harry, in a lovely pale pink two-piece set. Designed by Caroline Herrera, the creation included an off-the-shoulder button top and a midi skirt. She accessorised it with a white and gold clutch from Herrera, Plaisirs de Birks opal-and-gold earrings and rose gold stackable diamond rings from Birks. Flaunting an attractive hat from Philip Treacy, the 36-year-old swapped her signature messy bun with a shiny blowout. We think she oozed elegance in her attire.

Meghan Markle makes her Trooping the Colour parade, alongside Prince Harry. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle makes her Trooping the Colour parade, alongside Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle picked a pale pink Caroline Herrera dress. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle picked a pale pink Caroline Herrera dress. (Source: AP)

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Source: AP) Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Source: AP)

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton arrived at the parade with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Donning the cool blue tones of an Alexander McQueen number, the Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty. Her outfit was accessorised with baubles from Kiki McDonough and a rather prominent hat from Juliette Botterill.

Kate Middleton looked lovely in a cool blue piece from Alexander McQueen. (Source: AP) Kate Middleton looked lovely in a cool blue piece from Alexander McQueen. (Source: AP)

Kate Middleton complemented her look with a rather prominent hat from Juliette Botterill. (Source: AP) Kate Middleton complemented her look with a rather prominent hat from Juliette Botterill. (Source: AP)

While Markle opted for the romantic shade, Middleton’s look was more formal. We think the American takes the cake this time, especially with her striking fascinator doing all the talking.

From left, Britain’s Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Source: AP) From left, Britain’s Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Source: AP)

Which royal do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

