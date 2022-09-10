scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Is Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games outfit a nod to her wedding reception dress?

The Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a knitted halter-neck white top by Anine Bing with a pair of high-waisted beige trousers by Brandon Maxwell

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk in front of the City Hall as they attend the event 'One year to go' ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany (Source: Reuters)

Meghan Markle always brings forth her A-game in fashion whenever she steps out. Usually seen in sleek monotones, the Duchess of Sussex boasts an elegant sense of style. Her latest fashion outing for the Invictus Games ‘Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go’ launch event was no different.

Looking chic as ever, Meghan was seen wearing a knitted halter-neck white top by Anine Bing with a pair of high-waisted beige trousers by Brandon Maxwell.

The look was accessorised with a Cartier Tank watch, a love bracelet, and white pumps. With her hair tied in a bun, she completed the look with barely-there makeup.

meghan harry Britain’s Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sign the city’s guest book at the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany (Source: AP)

For many, Meghan’s look was a subtle nod to her Stella MacCartney dress that she wore to the royal wedding reception. For the event, she had chosen a silk crepe gown with a halter neckline resembling her ribbed top.

meghan harry Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP)

Earlier, for the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit, the former Suits actor had steered away from her usual neutrals as she was seen wearing a red ensemble from Another Tomorrow. The look was accessorised with a pair of matching stilettos and a scarf.

meghan harry Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (Source: AP)

