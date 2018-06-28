From cute beanies to fascinators: Stunning headgears Meghan Markle has worn since her Royal engagement

Here’s a roundup of every single hat Meghan Markle has worn since her engagement to Prince Harry. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Here’s a roundup of every single hat Meghan Markle has worn since her engagement to Prince Harry. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Ever since her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been the apple of the eye of fashion aficionados all over the world. Since Markle has been in the limelight for many years now, it is quite evident she would know how to dress her best for every situation. But apart from her dresses and shoes, it’s her stunning hats that caught our attention.

In Britain, hats are an important part of the royal protocol that insists women have to wear hats to all formal events. Here’s a roundup of every single hat Meghan Markle has worn since her engagement to Prince Harry last year in November.

For her first appearance at the Royal Ascot racecourse, Markle opted for an asymmetric, white shirt dress from Givenchy that she teamed with a black belt, cinched at the waist. She accessorised her outfit with a black clutch, matching heels. But it was her monochrome hat by Philip Treacy that added volume to her look.

While attending the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin, Markle looked lovely in an Oscar de la Renta wrap dress. The white and blue floral dress was accentuated with a white fascinator.

Markle attended the Trooping the Colour parade in a lovely pale pink two-piece set by Caroline Herrera. She accessorised it with a white and gold clutch, also from Herrera. Flaunting an attractive hat from Philip Treacy, the 36-year-old swapped her signature messy bun with a shiny blowout.

After the former Suits star got married, she appeared in public for the first time in a rose pink dress from British brand, Goat featuring a semi-sheer neckline. She further teamed her outfit with a brim matching hat, again by Philip Treacy.

Prior to her wedding, Markle was seen attending memorial services during Anzac Day. For the occasion, she opted for a black dress teamed with a grey trench coat. She further styled her outfit with an oversized black brim hat.

During the service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, Markle picked an all-black outfit that included a pencil skirt teamed with a matching shirt. Her outfit was complemented by a black fascinator adorned with a dragonfly.

This year, during March, Markle joined Queen Elizabeth for Commonwealth Day, wherein she looked stunning in a black dress teamed with a white trench. She paired her outfit with a beret that matched the colour of her trench.

Since her engagement, Markle appeared for the first time during Christmas Day, clad in a beige wrap coat from Sentaler teamed with dark brown heeled boots from Stuart Weitzman. She opted for a matching hat from Philip Treacy that went well with her outfit.

What do you think about Markle’s hat collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

