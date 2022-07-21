Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry

July 21, 2022 11:30:17 am
Meghan Markle is no stranger to making elegant and subtle fashion choices.
The Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to New York City — where her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela Day — was photographed stepping out for a dinner date after her professional obligations.
For the occasion, the duchess walked hand-in-hand with her husband, smiling while the paparazzi clicked her. The mother-of-two looked stunning in, what appears to be, a jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.
The black and white ensemble featured wide-leg pants rising to meet the top-half, which comprised a strapless, plunging neckline with a white stripe running across.
The well-fitted attire, however, was a far-cry from the fashion traditionally followed by the UK royal family, which is slightly more conservative. No wonder then that Princess Diana’s black revenge dress — which she wore after the televised admission of adultery by her husband Prince Charles of Wales — had made global news.
Coming back to Meghan’s ensemble, she looked classy in a pair of black strappy heels and subtle makeup. The duchess tied her hair in a ponytail and complemented the duke, who wore a midnight-blue shirt, a pair of black denim pants and off-white sneakers.
Meghan’s look, however, is being compared with that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had worn a similar chic outfit not-so-long-ago on the red carpet in May 2022, during the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ in London’s Leicester Square.
Hers was a floor-length black and white Roland Mouret gown, which also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline.
Do you see the similarity?
