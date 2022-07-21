Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is no stranger to making elegant and subtle fashion choices.

The Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to New York City — where her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela Day — was photographed stepping out for a dinner date after her professional obligations.

For the occasion, the duchess walked hand-in-hand with her husband, smiling while the paparazzi clicked her. The mother-of-two looked stunning in, what appears to be, a jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.

The black and white ensemble featured wide-leg pants rising to meet the top-half, which comprised a strapless, plunging neckline with a white stripe running across.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

The well-fitted attire, however, was a far-cry from the fashion traditionally followed by the UK royal family, which is slightly more conservative. No wonder then that Princess Diana’s black revenge dress — which she wore after the televised admission of adultery by her husband Prince Charles of Wales — had made global news.

Coming back to Meghan’s ensemble, she looked classy in a pair of black strappy heels and subtle makeup. The duchess tied her hair in a ponytail and complemented the duke, who wore a midnight-blue shirt, a pair of black denim pants and off-white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

Meghan’s look, however, is being compared with that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had worn a similar chic outfit not-so-long-ago on the red carpet in May 2022, during the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ in London’s Leicester Square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @delight.fulmoment

Hers was a floor-length black and white Roland Mouret gown, which also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @delight.fulmoment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

Do you see the similarity?

