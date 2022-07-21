scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry

Meghan looked classy, and complemented the duke, who wore a midnight-blue shirt

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 11:30:17 am
Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle fashion, Meghan Markle jumpsuit, Meghan Markle New York City, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the UN, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, indian express newsThe couple was spotted in NYC, out on a dinner date, after appearing at the United Nations. (Photo: Instagram/@meghan_harry_br)

Meghan Markle is no stranger to making elegant and subtle fashion choices.

The Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to New York City — where her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela Day — was photographed stepping out for a dinner date after her professional obligations.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

For the occasion, the duchess walked hand-in-hand with her husband, smiling while the paparazzi clicked her. The mother-of-two looked stunning in, what appears to be, a jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.

ALSO READ |Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look chic in formal attire as they arrive at the UN on Nelson Mandela Day

The black and white ensemble featured wide-leg pants rising to meet the top-half, which comprised a strapless, plunging neckline with a white stripe running across.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

The well-fitted attire, however, was a far-cry from the fashion traditionally followed by the UK royal family, which is slightly more conservative. No wonder then that Princess Diana’s black revenge dress — which she wore after the televised admission of adultery by her husband Prince Charles of Wales — had made global news.

ALSO READ |Princess Diana’s tailor on her famous 1995 BBC interview outfit: ‘It isn’t black’

Coming back to Meghan’s ensemble, she looked classy in a pair of black strappy heels and subtle makeup. The duchess tied her hair in a ponytail and complemented the duke, who wore a midnight-blue shirt, a pair of black denim pants and off-white sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

Meghan’s look, however, is being compared with that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had worn a similar chic outfit not-so-long-ago on the red carpet in May 2022, during the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ in London’s Leicester Square.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @delight.fulmoment

Hers was a floor-length black and white Roland Mouret gown, which also featured an off-the-shoulder neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @delight.fulmoment

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Harry (@meghan_harry_br)

Do you see the similarity?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Madame Tussauds
From Narendra Modi to Sunny Leone: Madame Tussauds India relaunches with over 50 wax figures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement