Meghan Markle’s maternity style is elegant and always on point; see pics

Recently, Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen and for the occasion, she chose a maroon coloured mini dress from Club Monaco and looked lovely in it. Check out the pictures here.

Meghan Markle looked lovely in a Club Monaco outfit. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle’s maternity style statement has left both fans and fashion critics impressed. Right from her easy-breezy dresses that she donned during her Australian tour to flaunting her cute baby bump in a blue Safiyaa gown during her trip to Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex is giving moms-to-be some serious fashion goals.

Recently, the Duchess visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, that is run by the women survivors of the Grenfell Fire tragedy in London. Markle had been involved with the community kitchen for quite some time now and this marks her first solo project as a member of the royal family.

For the occasion, she chose a maroon mini dress featuring a velvet collar from Club Monaco that she styled with a  trench coat, also from the same brand. Furthermore, she teamed it with a black pantyhose and stylish boots by Givenchy. Being a loose-fiitted dress, her baby bump wasn’t clearly visible. We think she looked truly elegant.

We also love her refreshing make-up look. Winged eyes, glossy lips, and a messy ponytail rounded off her look beautifully.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. (Source: AP)
Meghan Markle inside the Hubb Community Kitchen. (Source: AP)
Meghan Markle opted for a refreshing make-up look. (Source: AP)

Prior to this, we spotted the Markle attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium along with Prince Harry. She a picked a monochrome outfit for the occasion.

Dressed in a halter-neck, floral embroidered Malaya top from British luxury brand Safiyaa, she flaunted her cute little baby bump. The top was styled with a Gayeta floor-length skirt, also from the same brand and accessorised with matching heels and diamond drop earrings.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. (Source: AP)
Meghan Markle seen with Prince Harry. (Source: AP)

We think Markle’s sartorial choices are very classy.

