Meghan Markle looks elegant flaunting her baby bump in a Givenchy gown; see pics

Meghan Markle’s effortless and chic maternity style has been making waves. The Duchess of Sussex’s sartorial choices have always had a touch of elegance and it was no different when she attended the British Fashion Awards 2018.

Clad in a one-shoulder black Givenchy gown, Markle accessorised her outfit with gold bracelets and a pair of matching strappy heels. She rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and ditched her signature messy bun for a neater hairdo.

Markle was present at the event to give an award to the artistic director of Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller. The designer posted a picture of the duo on Instagram captioning it: “The ultimate surprise – the very special moment that I discovered #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex was going to give me the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Such an extraordinary moment of emotion and love for this amazing woman who changed my life 🖤 thank you @givenchyofficial”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Keller wore a black gown with heavy embellishments on the skirt.

A few days ago, the Duchess was spotted visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen dressed in a maroon mini dress with a velvet collar from Club Monaco. She combined it with a trench coat, also from the same brand.

Markle’s make-up was also eye-cathching. Winged eyes, glossy lips, and a messy ponytail rounded off her look beautifully.