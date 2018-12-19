Meghan Markle’s latest maternity outfit, with the cute baby bump on display, is understated yet elegant

Meghan Markle recently made a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, South-West London. The charity assists old and retired people, who had previously worked in the entertainment industry.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex picked a body-hugging, white, floral, midi dress from Brock Collection that she teamed with a long grey trench coat by Soia and Kyo. A pair of grey heels and a nude clutch was accessorised with her outfit. Once again, Markle went for her signature neutral make-up palette and a bun.

Take a look at the pics:

Markle’s maternity style has mostly been on point. Previously, she was seen attending the British Fashion Awards 2018, clad in a one-shoulder black Givenchy gown, Markle accessorised her outfit with gold bracelets and a pair of matching strappy heels. She rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and ditched her signature messy bun for a neater hairdo.

Markle was present at the event to give an award to the artistic director of Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller.