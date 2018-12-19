Meghan Markle’s latest maternity outfit, with the cute baby bump on display, is understated yet elegant

Toggle Menu
Recently, Meghan Markle visited the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House dressed in a floral, midi dress from Brock Collection. Check all the pictures here.

Meghan Markle looked lovely in a Brock collection dress and a grey trench coat. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Meghan Markle recently made a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, South-West London. The charity assists old and retired people, who had previously worked in the entertainment industry.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex picked a body-hugging, white, floral, midi dress from Brock Collection that she teamed with a long grey trench coat by Soia and Kyo. A pair of grey heels and a nude clutch was accessorised with her outfit. Once again, Markle went for her signature neutral make-up palette and a bun.

Meghan Markle at the Royal Variety Charity. (Source: AP Images)
Meghan Markle wearing Brock Collection. (Source: AP Images)
The Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House. (Source: AP Images)

Markle’s maternity style has mostly been on point. Previously, she was seen attending the British Fashion Awards 2018, clad in a one-shoulder black Givenchy gown, Markle accessorised her outfit with gold bracelets and a pair of matching strappy heels. She rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette and ditched her signature messy bun for a neater hairdo.

Markle was present at the event to give an award to the artistic director of Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller.

