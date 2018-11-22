Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in a gorgeous black dress; see pics

Known for her impressive sartorial choices, Meghan Markle’s maternity style has been a treat to watch. Recently, we spotted the Duchess of Sussex attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium along with Prince Harry. The event was attended by Markle for the first time and she a picked a monochrome outfit for the occasion.

Dressed in a halter-neck, floral embroidered Malaya top from British luxury brand Safiyaa, she flaunted her cute little baby bump. The top was styled with a Gayeta floor-length skirt, also from the same brand and accessorised with matching heels and diamond drop earrings, For the make-up, the former Suits actor opted for a neutral make-up palette with glossy lips and tied her hair in her signature messy updo.

Prince Harry was seen colour-coordinating with Markle in a black suit teamed with a white shirt.

Prior to this, we spotted Markle and Prince Harry at a state dinner in Fiji hosted by President Jioji Konrote. The Duchess picked a Fijian blue gown from Safiyaa. The floor-length gown that came with a cape accentuated her svelte frame. Trust the Duchess to pull off a cape gown and make it look equal parts royal and cool.

We think Markle has a knack for pulling off outfits effortlessly.