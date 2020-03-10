Follow Us:
Meghan Markle looks regal in this Emilia Wickstead dress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together to partake in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and she looked every bit regal.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2020 5:00:49 pm
Meghan markle emerald dress, meghan markle recent photos, repeats engagement dress, Meghan repeats green dress, meghan engagement dress, lifestyle, duchess of Sussex, indian express, lifestyle, fashion What do you think of her look? (Source: Emilia Wickstead/Instagram)

No matter what the occasion, the spotlight is always on Meghan Markle’s outfits. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together to partake in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and she looked every bit regal.

Markle had stepped out in an emerald green ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The look was kept elegant and understated, rounding it off with a matching green headpiece and accessorising with a Gabriela Hearst handbag.

 

Not quite the same shade, but she had stepped out in another variant of green when she attended the WellChild Awards in London last year. For the occasion, she was seen recycling the green outfit by Parosh from 2017 when she wore it while announcing her engagement with Prince Harry. It was complemented with a beige overcoat.

Glowing as bright as ever, the royals stepped out to attend the WellChild Awards in London recently. (Source: Getty Images) Her streamlined bottle green dress is from Parosh and she teamed it up with a camel coat and brown suede pumps. (Source: AP) Markle repeated her engagement dress two years later while attending the WellChild Awards to celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people. (Source: AP)

 

The dress was first worn 2 years back when she announced her engagement with Prince Harry.

What do you think of her latest look?

