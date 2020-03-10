Meghan Markle looks regal in this Emilia Wickstead dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Emilia Wickstead/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Emilia Wickstead/Instagram)

No matter what the occasion, the spotlight is always on Meghan Markle’s outfits. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together to partake in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and she looked every bit regal.

Markle had stepped out in an emerald green ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The look was kept elegant and understated, rounding it off with a matching green headpiece and accessorising with a Gabriela Hearst handbag.

Not quite the same shade, but she had stepped out in another variant of green when she attended the WellChild Awards in London last year. For the occasion, she was seen recycling the green outfit by Parosh from 2017 when she wore it while announcing her engagement with Prince Harry. It was complemented with a beige overcoat.

What do you think of her latest look?

