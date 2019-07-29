Meghan Markle guest edits British Vogue

Toggle Menu
Other women to feature include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and actor/campaigners Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek Pinault, along with youth climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The Duchess has almost always been on point with her sartorial choices. (Source: File Photo)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s wife will be guest editing the September issue of the fashion magazine British Vogue. She will also be bringing in a lot of women with her to the table. According to a report in CNN, it will feature powerful women like former first lady Michelle Obama, celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and actor/campaigners Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek Pinault, along with youth climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” she said in a statement.

The September issue of the magazine is always its most-read and the Duchess will be the first guest editor.

The Duchess has almost always been on point with her sartorial choices. She had given us major fashion goals while attending the Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She had stepped out in sequins. She looked lovely in a shimmery dress from Roland Mouret. The look was accessorised with a clutch from Givenchy and strappy heels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the premiere for Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall. (Source: AP)

The look particularly stood out because she owned the biggest fashion of this year- sequins.

 

