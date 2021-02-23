scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

‘It’s unaccepatable’: Megan Thee Stallion’s picture on fashion magazine cover sparks debate

"Nah this ain’t it - photographer didn’t even know how to capture Megan’s skin correctly.. in any of the pics," wrote a person

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2021 5:10:38 pm
Check out the pictures here. (Source: Tina Snow/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion features on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s March issue. The issue features two covers, and in one picture she is seen in a sheer black cape from Chanel, accessorised with earrings from Bulgari, while in another she is seen wearing a black top from Saint Laurent with a waist belt and a choker-like neck accessory featuring a flower.

But her appearance has stirred a debate on social media on people of colour being photographed inaccurately.

Take a look at the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

In the comments, one user wrote “Nah this ain’t it – photographer didn’t even know how to capture Megan’s skin correctly.. in any of the pics. Hopefully, he learned a lot from this.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another wrote, “Yall clearly need a black creative director on set. This is terrible.” More comments stressed, “Hire BLACK PHOTOGRAPHERS.”

“Why do y’all do Black women like this 🤦🏽‍♀️ y’all know these are not even artistically pleasing 😢 y’all did her wrong y’all need to learn ur audience it’s 2021 unacceptable,” wrote another.

“A black photographer should’ve taken Megan’s pictures. Megan is gorgeous with or without makeup. However white photographers, almost never capture black beauty in the right light,” another user commented.

ALSO READ |Black Barbie doll wears designer Richard Quinn’s new collection

The photographer, Collier Schorr, later shared that the rapper had collaborated with him in the process. “A most remarkable experience making pictures with Megan Thee Stallion…who discussed each picture and edited afterwards with me … total collaboration as it should be to make together new images of her at this moment in her life,” he apparently wrote.

He, however, made his Instagram post private. Screenshots of his statement are available on social media.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Kapoor reveals Shahid’s most annoying habit, her crush, go-to snack and much more

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement