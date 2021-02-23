‘It’s unaccepatable’: Megan Thee Stallion’s picture on fashion magazine cover sparks debate

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion features on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s March issue. The issue features two covers, and in one picture she is seen in a sheer black cape from Chanel, accessorised with earrings from Bulgari, while in another she is seen wearing a black top from Saint Laurent with a waist belt and a choker-like neck accessory featuring a flower.

But her appearance has stirred a debate on social media on people of colour being photographed inaccurately.

Take a look at the pictures below.

In the comments, one user wrote “Nah this ain’t it – photographer didn’t even know how to capture Megan’s skin correctly.. in any of the pics. Hopefully, he learned a lot from this.”

Another wrote, “Yall clearly need a black creative director on set. This is terrible.” More comments stressed, “Hire BLACK PHOTOGRAPHERS.”

“Why do y’all do Black women like this 🤦🏽‍♀️ y’all know these are not even artistically pleasing 😢 y’all did her wrong y’all need to learn ur audience it’s 2021 unacceptable,” wrote another.

“A black photographer should’ve taken Megan’s pictures. Megan is gorgeous with or without makeup. However white photographers, almost never capture black beauty in the right light,” another user commented.

The photographer, Collier Schorr, later shared that the rapper had collaborated with him in the process. “A most remarkable experience making pictures with Megan Thee Stallion…who discussed each picture and edited afterwards with me … total collaboration as it should be to make together new images of her at this moment in her life,” he apparently wrote.

He, however, made his Instagram post private. Screenshots of his statement are available on social media.