Megan Thee Stallion wore a Gaurav Gupta gown to the Oscars that ‘took over 1500 man hours to make’

Designer Gaurav Gupta took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and posts on how he dressed Megan Thee Stallion for her Oscars 2022 debut. The rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was seen gracing the event in a metallic mermaid blue gown by the ace designer.

Gupta shared details of the dress, writing that the “Fantasy Biomorphic Gown” was “inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

The designer also wrote that the strapless gown was “encrusted with crystals”, featuring a “side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flows out in larger than life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting”.

ALSO READ | Stars bring colour, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

Interestingly, the “sculpture took over 1500 man hours to make”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

The rapper also shared pictures of her look, in which she wore her hair in a bun, along with makeup that defined her eyes.

“Fresh off the plane to thee Oscars [sic],” she captioned the post, which had fans and followers praising her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Megan completed the look with blingy jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz that comprised blue stone earrings, diamond bracelets and rings.

What do you think of this look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!