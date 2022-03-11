Check out this Megan Fox outfit that she likened to a ‘grandma sofa’

Fashion comes in many forms and is open to criticism, but it takes a special kind of humour to make a joke at your own expense by taking a dig at your sartorial choice. Megan Fox, who recently got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, shared a picture on Instagram that triggered a barrage of funny reactions owing to its print and texture.

The actor was seen posing in a dramatic patterned outfit that she herself noted looked like a “grandma’s sofa”. Check out the post here.

The 35-year-old wore a pair of brown and mustard patterned pants that looked like bell bottoms but cinched near the ankle. She paired them with matching long sleeves and a brown and black halter top with cut-outs, along with a brown belt and a hair band — giving the look an early 2000s touch.

“Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe,” she captioned the photo, which had a second picture of a brown, orange and cream velvet patterned sofa set.

The post was met with amusing reactions from her followers, who were also very confused. “This outfit makes no sense, but it’s Megan Fox, so I love it,” someone wrote.

“Loving this whole grandma couch look,” another person commented, while someone else wrote: “What a unique outfit.”

The actor’s stylist Maeve Reilly had previously opened up to WWD in October 2021, on why she thinks it is “fun” dressing her. “She wears stuff that other people just can’t wear, and that’s what’s really fun for me as a stylist. I think that’s how you give everyone their own sort of individual flavour,” Reilly was quoted as saying.

It is no secret that Fox’s outfits have also been, of late, influenced by fiancé MGK and his love for Gothic style.

