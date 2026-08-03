Meet John Galliano, the man at the centre of Met Gala 2027 theme

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The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue came together to announce that the theme for next year’s Met Gala will honour British fashion designer John Galliano, who was once the creative director of French fashion houses Givenchy, Christian Dior and Masion Margiela. According to the magazine, this is the third time a living designer will have a dedicated Costume Institute exhibition in his honour, followed by Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo.
The exhibit, titled “John Galliano: Horizon”, will be split into three parts: “Bearings,” “Horizons,” and “Atlas of Transformation.”
Who What Wear reports that the first section will put Galliano’s work into historical and cultural context. The second part will explore his most-cited sources of inspiration, including geography, history, art, and performance. The final category will delve into Galliano’s creative process through research books, sketches, toiles, fittings, and finished garments.
The decision to honour Galliano comes with its fair share of scandal in the fashion world, since the former Dior designer remains a polarising figure following his 2011 antisemitic remarks.
According to the Met Museum’s press release, the exhibition will “directly address the rupture caused by his antisemitic, racist, and anti-Asian conduct in 2010 and 2011, which resulted in his dismissal from Christian Dior and his eponymous label and his conviction by a Paris court for public insults based on race, religion, ethnicity, or origin.”
“It will also consider his subsequent treatment for substance addiction and his later public acknowledgment of his actions. Rather than presenting a conventional narrative of disgrace and redemption, the gallery will examine how memory, experience, cultural values, and historical circumstances continually reshape the reception of a designer’s work,” they further clarified.
A little recap: Galliano had been “working as a designer for Dior in 2011 when he was convicted of a hate crime for berating patrons at a Paris bar with antisemitic insults, and proclaiming ‘I love Hitler’ while drunk,” reports Page Six. Besides being ordered to pay court fees, he was also fired from the fashion house following the incident.
Galliano took a break from the fashion scene and went to rehab for his alcohol and drug abuse problems, before returning as Maison Margiela’s creative designer in 2014.
However, in the light of things, New York Times’ Friday report mentions that Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and Met trustee, has already “met New York City’s influential rabbis and Jewish leaders in a bid to get their thoughts on the potential issues with next year’s planned fashion extravaganza”, hoping for a chance at redemption.