Meet John Galliano, the man at the centre of Met Gala 2027 theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue came together to announce that the theme for next year’s Met Gala will honour British fashion designer John Galliano, who was once the creative director of French fashion houses Givenchy, Christian Dior and Masion Margiela. According to the magazine, this is the third time a living designer will have a dedicated Costume Institute exhibition in his honour, followed by Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo.

The exhibit, titled “John Galliano: Horizon”, will be split into three parts: “Bearings,” “Horizons,” and “Atlas of Transformation.”

Who What Wear reports that the first section will put Galliano’s work into historical and cultural context. The second part will explore his most-cited sources of inspiration, including geography, history, art, and performance. The final category will delve into Galliano’s creative process through research books, sketches, toiles, fittings, and finished garments.