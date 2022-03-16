Meet Ferragamo’s newly appointed creative director, Maximilian Davis

Italian luxury house specialising in footwear recently announced its new creative director — the up and coming and supremely popular British designer Maximilian Davis. Before Davis, Paul Andrew, an American footwear designer, was Ferragamo’s creative director until he stepped down in April 2020.

Ferragamo’s Chief Executive Officer said about his appointment, “The clarity of Maximilian Davis’s vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values,” according to the brand’s official Instagram account.

Davis, too, took to Instagram to share that he is “deeply honoured to be joining @Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house. Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation.”

The British-Trinidadian designer, who was a semi finalist at the LVMH Prize this year, studied at London College of Fashion and has worked with ace designers like Wales Bonner, Mowalola, Asai, and Supriya Lele.

The designer launched his eponymous label in 2020 and quickly rose to success as his designers were seen on the red carpet, gracing fashion icons like Rihanna, Jourdan Dun, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa, among others.

Davis will be shutting the operations of the label to start his role at Ferragamo, effective from March 16, 2022.

