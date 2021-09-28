scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Meet Fendace: Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection

The designers swapped roles to create each others' clothes

By: Reuters | Milan (italy) |
September 28, 2021 10:30:23 am
Milan fashion Week, Milan fashion Week Fendi and Versace,Fashion designer Kim Jones and Italian designer Donatella Versace appear with models at the end of Versace by Fendi and Fendi by Versace collection during Milan Fashion Week. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

Rival Italian luxury labels Fendi and Versace have teamed up to present a joint collection to mark the end of Milan fashion Week.

Celebrities including Demi Moore, Dua Lipa and Elizabeth Hurley gathered on Sunday night for the show, which was kept under wraps until the last minute.

Models on the catwalk included Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Naomi Campbell.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Naomi Campbell, Naomi Campbell Milan Fashion Week Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation from the Fendi by Versace collection during Milan Fashion Week. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

The brands said the joint capsule, co-designed by Donatella Versace and Fendi’s creative directors Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi, was a first for both houses and born out of friendship and mutual professional respect.

The designers swapped roles to create each others’ clothes.

The Versace by Fendi collection mixed the Fendi monogram with Versace’s signature Greek Key motif, while the Fendi by Versace collection featured a punk-rock aesthetic, with safety pins embellishing Fendi pieces.

Gigi Hadid, Gigi Hadid catwalk, Gigi Hadid milan fashion week Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Fendi by Versace collection during Milan Fashion Week. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

It’s not unheard of for fashion designers to join forces, but they usually are not direct rivals.

Earlier this year, Gucci designs were crossed with silhouettes and logos by fellow Kering brand Balenciaga.

This time, the collaboration – dubbed Fendace – brings together Fendi, which is part of Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s stable, with Versace, which is owned by Capri Holdings, the U.S. firm that is also home to Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2021, travelling, travel itineraries, offbeat destinations around the world, travel wish list, pandemic, international travel, indian express news
World Tourism Day: 7 offbeat places to add to your travel wish list once the pandemic ends

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement