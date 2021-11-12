Celeb style: Sanya Malhotra can elevate any look; here’s proof

Sanya Malhotra has a distinct style. She can take a simple look and elevate it with her charm and grace. As such, the actor, whose latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar just released, has been impressing us with her fashion choices, one look at a time.

Styled by Sukriti Grover mostly, she was recently spotted in a halter neck red dress. The flowy outfit was the perfect fusion of traditional and modern sensibilities. But it was the way she accessorised it that made it truly spectacular!

We dig the silver jhumkis, the smokey eyes look and the chic hairdo.

It has been quite a year for the actor. She impressed with her performance in Pagglait and then went on to feature in a series of magazine covers. In between, she was also promoting her films. Here’s looking at some of her more enduring looks.

We love them all, what about you?

