Celeb fashion: Sanya Malhotra impresses with her ethnic game, one look at a time

Sanya Malhotra is all set to star in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and is busy promoting her upcoming film. As expected, the actor was spotted in many looks, and we must say that she stood out in all — giving massive ethnic style goals.

In the first instance, she looked like a ray of sunshine in a golden yellow lehenga set from Ridhima Bhasin. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and her hair tied in an unkempt way.

For another look, she opted for a Raw Mango sari and looked stunning. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was understated yet oozed with glamour. The sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with statement earrings. We love the eye makeup!

She hit it out of the park in the moss green lehenga set with mirrorwork from Vvani by Vani Vats Official. The ensemble really suited her. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat hairdo and accessorised with earrings.

What do you think of her looks?

