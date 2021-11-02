scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

Celeb fashion: Sanya Malhotra impresses with her ethnic game, one look at a time

The actor was recently spotted in many looks and stood out in all! Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 2, 2021 7:00:41 pm
sanya malhotra `Sanya Malhotra is giving us fashion goals. (Source: sanyamalhotra_/Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra is all set to star in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and is busy promoting her upcoming film. As expected, the actor was spotted in many looks, and we must say that she stood out in all — giving massive ethnic style goals.

In the first instance, she looked like a ray of sunshine in a golden yellow lehenga set from Ridhima Bhasin. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and her hair tied in an unkempt way.

For another look, she opted for a Raw Mango sari and looked stunning. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was understated yet oozed with glamour. The sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with statement earrings. We love the eye makeup!

She hit it out of the park in the moss green lehenga set with mirrorwork from Vvani by Vani Vats Official. The ensemble really suited her. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat hairdo and accessorised with earrings.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2021: Take a look at how India is gearing up for celebrations

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement