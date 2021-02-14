scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Five times Meena Harris impressed us with her fashion choices

From a Stella McCartney jumpsuit to a simple sequin sari, she has nailed it all!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 9:40:57 pm
meena harris, meena harris photos, meena harris latest news, meena harris kamala harris, kamala harris meena harrisWhich look is your favourite? (Photo: Meena Harris/Instagram; Designed by Gargi Singh)

We all know Meena Harris as the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris. But she has quite an interesting taste in fashion. While she loves the subtle tones including a lot of whites in her wardrobe, sometimes she likes to take it up a notch by pairing bright colours with prints, and that is the optimism we look forward to in 2021. We have curated some of her looks, which we think you will love!

With masks becoming an important accessory, it is time to get them to match with your ensemble, just like how Harris does here. If you look closely, you will also realise how subtly she has matched her eyeshadow with the peachy undertone of her clothes!

It is no secret that she loves whites. If you follow her on Instagram, you will know that white is her go-to colour. Here, she is seen in a sharp pantsuit turning it into a monochromatic look by pairing a white shirt featuring little black buttons.

No one can go wrong in a sari, and Harris looks gorgeous as ever in a pristine white sequinned one, which she has paired with a noodle strap blouse. Keeping her overall look simple, she went for golden chaandbalis styled with middle-parted hair and fake eyelashes.

On some days, Meena Harris likes to pack a punch in a bright purple pantsuit which is tailored to perfection and styled with a leopard print shirt. We have to say this is a bold fashion move but we love it to bits!

Here, she is seen in a gorgeous eye-catching Stella McCartney jumpsuit featuring bright black floral patterns cinched to her waist with a belt was styled with a croc printed box bag. We like how she toned down her accessories to let the artistic jumpsuit speak for itself.

