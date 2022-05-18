scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘It’s great to be 74’: Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, becomes oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model

Maye, who began her modelling career over five decades back, has also featured in Beyonce's music video at 65 and became CoverGirl's oldest spokesmodel at 69

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 8:00:58 pm
Maye MuskMaye is the mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and filmmaker Tosca Musk (Source: Maye Musk/Instagram)

Elon Musk continues to make headlines every day. This time, however, it’s his mother and famous model Maye Mask who has grabbed everyone’s attention as she recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, becoming the oldest woman to do so.

The 74-year-old was seen wearing an orange and beige ruffled swimsuit with palm tree-shaped tropical earrings, as she posed amid a natural landscape.

Maye, who began her modelling career more than five decades back, has also featured in Beyonce‘s music video at 65, and became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at 69. “Musk embodies the idea that ageing shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams,” the magazine noted.

In a video interview with the magazine, she said, “If I thought I could be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me away like a crazy lady. And now, here I am. I’m very excited to let people know that women in their 70s are gorgeous.”

On being featured, she told People, “My first reaction was, I could never dream up something like that because why would anyone have a 74-year-old on their cover, especially in a swimsuit. I do think it’s going to make women feel more comfortable in their seventies when they swim, as well as women in their twenties and thirties.”

“When women go to the beach, we’re kind of shy about our bodies, but men will walk around, looking terrible, and they don’t care. I think we have to not care that much!” she added.

Maye, who is the mother of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk, and filmmaker Tosca Musk, is one of the four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover stars, along with Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

Along with being a model, she is also an international best-selling author, dietitian and speaker.

