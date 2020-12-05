Matthew Perry launches ‘Chandler Bing’ merchandise collection for COVID-19 charity

Matthew Perry took to Instagram to announce the launch of his new apparel collection. (Source: matthewperry/Instagram)

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from the popular sitcom Friends has come up with a new apparel collection based on his character from the show.

Perry announced that the proceeds from the sales would go to World Health Organization (WHO) to help them in their fight against COVID-19.

The 51-year-old actor shared a picture of him on Instagram, wearing a tee from his collection. Perry is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the quote, “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?” along with Chandler’s iconic dance moves printed on it. And he is holding a banana like a telephone. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Read| Friends star Matthew Perry gets engaged to Molly Hurwitz

“For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts,” the actor captioned the picture.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd