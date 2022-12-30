Maternity fashion 2022: Celebrities who embraced motherhood in style this year

The year 2022 was memorable for some celebrities for reasons more than one — with some tying the knot, and others embracing parenthood. What remained common, however, was their impeccable style. Several celebrity new moms made sure to make a statement with their maternity fashion this year. So, as we approach the year-end, let’s look back at some of them.

For years to come, maternity fashion cannot be talked about without the mention of Rihanna. The pop star, who welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky on May 13 this year, broke all conventional rules of maternity style as she embraced her baby bump in all its glory. “It’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she told Vogue, as she dressed up in a lacey Alaïa red bodysuit with long Opera gloves.

In one of her boldest maternity looks, she bared it all at the Dior show wearing a black sheer lingerie-inspired dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She wore the dress with black patent leather boots from Amina Muaddi and a black leather coat slinging off her arms. She accessorised the look with stacked necklaces and earrings.

Rihanna’s maternity looks received worldwide appreciation with Kim Kardashian admitting that Rihanna has the “best pregnancy style ever“.

Closer home, Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to baby boy Vayu, donned a host of incredibly stunning but comfortable fits for pregnancy. “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – pregnant & powerful, bold & beautiful…,” she wrote, wearing an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls with a long trailing multi-panelled top which was hand-embroidered in pearls. Tying them in a side braid, she adorned her hair with several dainty pearls and added the finishing touches with fresh nude makeup.

Looking straight out of a portrait, she also wore an ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pristine sari featured a beaded border and a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching strapless blouse.

Bipasha Basu, who welcomed daughter Devi with husband Karan Singh Grover last month, left no stone unturned with her chic maternity style. Looking breathtakingly gorgeous at her baby shower ceremony, she opted for a stunning light pink gown by designer duo Gauri and Nanika featuring floor-length cape sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a cutout on the chest.

Taking a cue or two from Rihanna, she dazzled in this bump-barring knotted and strapless shimmery copper gown which was knotted at her bust.

As opposed to the aforementioned celebrities, Alia Bhatt, who welcomed daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor, prioritised comfort over style during her pregnancy. Needless to say, the actor looked cute as a button throughout her maternity. In one of her quirkiest looks, she donned a customised pink traditional gharara set with the words “baby on board” written on the back of her kurti. It also featured the word ‘love’ embellished in golden colour all over the gharara.

The actor also exuded glamour in a flowy copper gown with trailing cape sleeves and a plunging neckline. With glam makeup and minimal accessories, Alia showed how you can blend comfort with elegant style.

Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, went the conventional but stylish route with saris, kaftan sets, and comfy loungewear comprising her maternity wardrobe. “Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!” she wrote, wearing a red Banarasi silk sari that featured intricate golden work and a broad border. It was teamed with a sleeveless red blouse.

Flaunting her baby bump, she also slipped into a black dress with a fitted bodice and flared bottom.

