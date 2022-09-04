‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2 is high on new-age fashion; check out some of the looks

After the grand success of Masaba Masaba, the designer is back on screen with another season of the show. Apart from taking a deep dive into Masaba’s life and her struggles, the show is a fashion galore. As much as we liked her effortless screen presence, we love the eclectic outfits and the contemporary fashion style the show has to offer.

The designer has come up with some edgy, stylish, and super elegant ensembles and it is hard to choose favourites. “The fashion in Season 2 also had to elevate and I really hope it did. Thank you @mohitrai for listening to me patiently and also making each scene and character a fashion story,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Have a look at some of the outfits!

Masaba wore a loose floral printed – ‘Pink Savannah Kaftan. The designer looked simply beautiful in the outfit. Pairing it with minimal accessories, the outfit seems to be a hit for summers.

If you are a fan of goofy prints then this ‘Red Cow Slip Dress’ is a perfect match for you. Neena Gupta donned a Viscose Crepe red dress with cow print and paired it with a jacket of the same print and colour. She accessorised the outfit with a heavy gold neckpiece and bangles.

In another shot, Masaba was seen wearing a white and black blazer with a notch collar. She paired the outfit with black and white pants. Pairing it with silver hoops, the actor gave boss-lady vibes in the outfit.

In another funky print, one of the characters was seen wearing a checkered dog-printed button-down shirt with half sleeves.

Giving a fresh twist to your ethnic wardrobe, the designer also introduced a gorgeous blue gota crinkle palla, crepe sari with pillar foil printed pleats. Teaming it with a blue kajal and silver earrings, the actor looked stunning. Her loose hair bun went well with the sari.

The designer looked gorgeous in blue sari (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram) The designer looked gorgeous in blue sari (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram)

Were you able to pick a favourite?

