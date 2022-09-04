scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2 is high on new-age fashion; check out some of the looks

"The fashion in season 2 also had to elevate and I really hope it did," Masaba captioned an Instagram post

Masaba Gupta'Masaba Masaba' season 2 is a fashion galore (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

After the grand success of Masaba Masaba, the designer is back on screen with another season of the show. Apart from taking a deep dive into Masaba’s life and her struggles, the show is a fashion galore. As much as we liked her effortless screen presence, we love the eclectic outfits and the contemporary fashion style the show has to offer.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The designer has come up with some edgy, stylish, and super elegant ensembles and it is hard to choose favourites. “The fashion in Season 2 also had to elevate and I really hope it did. Thank you @mohitrai for listening to me patiently and also making each scene and character a fashion story,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Also Read | |With Rajkummar Rao walking the ramp, Anamika Khanna closes the curtains on ICW 2022

Have a look at some of the outfits!

Masaba wore a loose floral printed – ‘Pink Savannah Kaftan. The designer looked simply beautiful in the outfit. Pairing it with minimal accessories, the outfit seems to be a hit for summers. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba) 

If you are a fan of goofy prints then this ‘Red Cow Slip Dress’ is a perfect match for you. Neena Gupta donned a Viscose Crepe red dress with cow print and paired it with a jacket of the same print and colour. She accessorised the outfit with a heavy gold neckpiece and bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba) 

In another shot, Masaba was seen wearing a white and black blazer with a notch collar. She paired the outfit with black and white pants. Pairing it with silver hoops, the actor gave boss-lady vibes in the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba) 

In another funky print, one of the characters was seen wearing a checkered dog-printed button-down shirt with half sleeves.

Also Read | |Julia Fox’s low-rise pants is confusing netizens; find out why

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba) 

Giving a fresh twist to your ethnic wardrobe, the designer also introduced a gorgeous blue gota crinkle palla, crepe sari with pillar foil printed pleats. Teaming it with a blue kajal and silver earrings, the actor looked stunning. Her loose hair bun went well with the sari.

Masaba The designer looked gorgeous in blue sari (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram)

Were you able to pick a favourite?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:50:27 pm
Next Story

Idea that India shouldn’t interfere in world  problems should change: Jaishankar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Venice Film Festival 2022: A look at the best styled celebs
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement