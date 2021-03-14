Masaba Gupta shares a throwback photo of Neena Gupta, Viv Richards; the actor looks like a vision

Designer Masaba Gupta is not just active on social media, but also uses the platform to share instances from her life. Recently, she shared a heartwarming throwback photo which featured her mother Neena Gupta and biological father, veteran West-Indies cricketer Viv Richards. Sharing it she wrote: “My world. My blood.”

Even though the time is not mentioned, the picture dates back to when the designer was a baby. Apart from the bittersweet reminder of the past, the picture stood out for the way Neena Gupta looked. The actor was seen in a simple white sari with broad red border and looked like a vision. The look was completed with a big red bindi and hair parted at the centre.

We are happy to report that the passage of time has done nothing to dent the celebrated actor’s fashion sense. If anything, she looks even more gorgeous in her daughter’s creations.

On the other hand, the designer recently shared an important message on Instagram urging people to be comfortable in their own skin. “What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up,” she wrote.

She also recently turned muse for designer Sabyasachi for Conde Nast Traveller’s wedding issue.

