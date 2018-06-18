Aishwarya, Kareena, Sophie: All the times Masaba Gupta’s play of bold colours ruled summer ethnics

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sophie Choudry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) rock the Masaba Gupta ethnic prints. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sophie Choudry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) rock the Masaba Gupta ethnic prints. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Masaba Gupta has left her mark this summer on the ethnic collections with her radiant and bold canary yellow and hot pink hues. The pieces, right off the shelves of the designer, have been worn by many famous names, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The recent in the line is Sophie Choudry.

Recently, we spotted Choudry in an eye-catching yellow kalash khadi lehenga from Gupta’s Summer Festive’18 line. It was paired with an equally stunning heavily embellished hot pink off-shoulder crop top. A striking combination, don’t you think? We also like the interesting detail of a yellow collar that added oomph to the attire. The lightweight and breezy piece seems ideal to wear at a summer destination wedding and we can’t stop crushing on the actor’s look.

Here are some other times Masaba prints made us go a little weak in the knees.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While attending an event in Pune, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made for a pretty picture in a hot pink lehenga featuring tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and embroidered kallis. It was teamed with a greyish dupatta with golden print on it that helped tone down the bright colour of the outfit. Her outfit was accessorised with golden kadas and matching earrings with her signature red lips and sleek hair rounding off her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Masaba Gupta outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Masaba Gupta outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off a gorgeous pink-grey combo. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off a gorgeous pink-grey combo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised the look with golden kadas and matching earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised the look with golden kadas and matching earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked beautiful draped in a canary yellow sari right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the enthralling look with a pair of gold statement earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, a statement ring and a pretty black bindi. So simple, yet sophisticated.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was draped in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was draped in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Giving us some boho vibes, Shilpa was dressed in a hot pink skirt paired with an ivory and gold off-shoulder crop top. The colour-blocked outfit was attention-grabbing and we like the metallic jewellery, Shilpa accessorised with.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

