Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra stun in post-wedding photos

Ace fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta married beau Satyadeep Misra and made their first public appearance as husband and wife after tying the knot. The newlyweds were also joined by their family. The family hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai to celebrate the union.

On the occasion, Masaba wore a gorgeous black full-sleeve top and a blue draped skirt with a slit. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and earrings. Keeping her makeup subtle, she opted for a nude lip and matching blush. On the other hand, Satyadeep complemented her look by donning a white shirt and trousers with a beige-toned blazer.

Masaba’s father and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards was spotted wearing a tailored grey suit and a printed shirt with brown shoes. He looked dapper in the classic fit!

Masaba’s mother and actor Neena Gupta was snapped with her husband Vivek Mehra. She wore a stunning grey kaftan with white tassles and intricate embroidery. The outfit was off-shoulder on one side and had a cape on the other giving it an asymmetrical look. Vivek sported a black shirt and navy-blue blazer with white trousers. The pair looked lovely together.

The family’s photograph was equally beautiful. Satyadeep’s mother and sister, Nalini and Chinmaya attended the event in style. Nalini was spotted wearing a dark green Kanjivaram sari with a blue border, while Chinmaya sported a black floral dress with purple leggings. To top it off, she went for a classic red lip.

For her intimate wedding ceremony, Masaba wore a beautiful lehenga from her own label House of Masaba. In the “Barfi pink paan patti” lehenga, Masaba looked like a goddess. To complete the dreamy look, she opted for a pastel pink blouse adorned with silver zari patterns and a plunging neckline.

The fashionista teamed the outfit with two dupattas– “One in a lime green wallflower print dupatta with a sequinned border and the other with open hearts embellished on it in Rani pink. The custom border had the first ever Masaba motif– the palm and the chidiya (bird), which celebrates the union of tradition and freedom,” read her Instagram post’s caption. Masaba further added that the motifs meant women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts and voice their thoughts freely.

For accessories, Masaba went for golden neck pieces which included a choker, chains and a statement necklace. She teamed it with white-stone studded golden earrings, which gave an ethereal look to it. Her headgear was the defining piece. Speaking about it, she wrote, “I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy — the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that.”

