Masaba Gupta’s latest anti-plastic collection is both dress and bag; take a look

At a time when global fashion houses and designers like Stella McCartney are promoting sustainable fashion, Indian designer Masaba Gupta also decided to play her part by launching an anti-plastic clothing line called ‘I Will Wear Out Plastic’. The endeavour, aimed at eliminating the adoption of single-use plastic, is supported by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), as the designer announced on Instagram.

“I am sure all of us know what the state of the environment is today. I am sure that all of us are trying to do our little bit for the future generations to come. This is House of Masaba’s way of giving back to the environment,” Masaba said in a video she posted on the social media platform.

In another social media post, she pointed out how her latest collection is “more than just a collaboration” and is “a war cry”, adding that the initiative was first-of-its-kind by an Indian designer.

Each outfit in this clothing line comes with a detachable cloth bag that is designed as part of the dress. So you can simply pull out the cloth bag whenever you need it. Masaba also gave us glimpses of the dresses — from The Giraffe Pop Wrap dress to The Temple Swan Hi-Low Dress.

“I would really encourage people out there to incorporate this collection and do it their way…I think this is the one thing that is not about plagiarism; it is about doing our bit for the environment,” the designer added.

