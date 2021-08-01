Masaba Gupta looks like a goddess in recent photos; check them out

What do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta is a celebrated designer and often wears her creations. But she stuns equally when donning other designers’ creations. Case in point, her recent appearance where she looked like a goddess in a Rani Zakhem ensemble. The shimmery gold backless gown accentuated her frame exceedingly well and Masaba looked perfect.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look was pulled together with winged eyeliner, the drama adding the perfect noise to the outfit. Check out the photos here.

Back in May, she had turned muse for designer Sabyaschi Mukherjee. Both of them came together for the Condé Nast Traveller India for the Destination Wedding Guide. In the series of photos shared by both designers, Masaba looked stunning in lehengas. The pictures have been shot in Udaipur by Tarun Vishwa.

”We’re back with Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Destination Wedding Guide 2021 with our collaboration series between CNT and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Our cover features Masaba Gupta, photographed at RAAS Devigarh by Tarun Vishwa. In the times of COVID-19, destination weddings today are more complicated to plan, and still, more popular than ever,” Divia Thani, Editor, Condé Nast Traveller India said.

The looks were accessorised with Sabyasachi’s signature jewellery.

