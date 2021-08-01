scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Must Read

Masaba Gupta looks like a goddess in recent photos; check them out

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look was pulled together with winged eyeliner, the drama adding the perfect noise to the outfit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2021 8:00:56 pm
Masaba Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Masaba Gupta photos, Masaba Gupta photos, Masaba Gupta instagram, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta is a celebrated designer and often wears her creations. But she stuns equally when donning other designers’ creations. Case in point, her recent appearance where she looked like a goddess in a Rani Zakhem ensemble. The shimmery gold backless gown accentuated her frame exceedingly well and Masaba looked perfect.

ALSO READ |Masaba Gupta is the muse as Sabyasachi collaborates with Condé Nast

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look was pulled together with winged eyeliner, the drama adding the perfect noise to the outfit. Check out the photos here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Back in May, she had turned muse for designer Sabyaschi Mukherjee. Both of them came together for the Condé Nast Traveller India for the Destination Wedding Guide. In the series of photos shared by both designers, Masaba looked stunning in lehengas. The pictures have been shot in Udaipur by Tarun Vishwa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

”We’re back with Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Destination Wedding Guide 2021 with our collaboration series between CNT and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Our cover features Masaba Gupta, photographed at RAAS Devigarh by Tarun Vishwa. In the times of COVID-19, destination weddings today are more complicated to plan, and still, more popular than ever,” Divia Thani, Editor, Condé Nast Traveller India said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The looks were accessorised with Sabyasachi’s signature jewellery.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Friendship Day 2021, Happy Friendship Day, celebrating Friendship Day in the pandemic, what Friendship Day means to youngsters, International Friendship Day, Indian Express, Indian Express.com
Friendship Day 2021: Celebrating the meaning of friendship in the pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement