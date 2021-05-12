Masaba Gupta joins COVID-relief initiative as Cause Ambassador

Celebrity designers like Masaba Gupta are coming forward to help people amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Source: masabagupta/Instagram)

Many members of the country’s fashion industry have come forward to contribute to COVID relief. Some homegrown brands are donating more than 50 per cent of their proceeds to NGOs while some celebrity designers have joined initiatives for providing necessary medical supplies.

The latest designer to come to the fore is Masaba Gupta, who has been named the Cause Ambassador by the initiative called Find a Bed.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the designer wrote, “I am delighted to learn about this initiative which is the country’s first information repository on beds. You can find your nearest COVID centre and also help build one! Glad to do my bit as a Cause Ambassador for an initiative that is by the youth, for the country!”

This initiative, run by 20,000 students across 160 cities, is helping people find a bed and build a quarantine centre for COVID patients who do not need hospitalisation.

“As a Cause Ambassador, I support their cause and pray that they are able to help all those finding a bed,” Masaba added.

Meanwhile, designer Gaurav Gupta has partnered with online donation platform GiveIndia for the initiative Oxygen for India to provide oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Besides, Kolkata-based fashion designers have also initiated an Emergency COVID Relief Fundraiser, for which they are giving a 20 per cent discount on all garments and proceeds from “100 per cent of the profits made for each garment will be donated to relief organisations, reported The Telegraph.