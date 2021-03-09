Masaba Gupta is the muse as Sabyasachi collaborates with Condé Nast

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Although Sabyasachi on his own is a creative force to reckon with, the designer has time and again collaborated with other brands and labels. He did it again recently as he collaborated with Condé Nast Traveller India for the Destination Wedding Guide, the magazine’s annual supplement.

It comes complimentary with the Feb-March-April issue. And the main attraction here was another collaboration: designer and now OTT star Masaba Gupta.

In the series of photos shared by both Sabyasachi and Gupta, the latter can be seen decked in lehengas and looking stunning. The pictures have been shot by Tarun Vishwa at Udaipur. They capture every bit of the opulence Sabyasachi is known for.

Gupta looks regal in the floral printed saris as she teamed those with statement earrings from Sabyasachi. In another instance she was seen in a bright red and gold lehenga, evoking the image of an Indian bride. Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

”We’re back with Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Destination Wedding Guide 2021 with our collaboration series between CNT and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Our cover features Masaba Gupta, photographed at RAAS Devigarh by Tarun Vishwa. In the times of COVID-19, destination weddings today are more complicated to plan, and still, more popular than ever,” Divia Thani, Editor, Condé Nast Traveller India said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Gupta looked stunning in this ensemble, making for a perfect Sabyasachi bride as it has come to be known now. Check out the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle