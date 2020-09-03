Here’s every reason to love Masaba Gupta in ethnic wear

Masaba Gupta has been basking in the glory of the success of her new Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. And as much as we liked her effortless screen presence, we loved the eclectic outfits she was seen wearing on the show, especially the sheer, balloon-sleeved top with a pearl bralette. But, it is not only on the reel, her off-screen sartorial choices are equally chic.
But we are specifically talking about her ethnic choices; they are edgy, stylish and super elegant, all at once. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of her ethnic looks below.
👗 @houseofmasaba | 💎 @anmoljewellers @resafinejewellery Diwali ✨🌟✨ I hope you always turn to love & light. ♥️
The designer wowed in a green outfit featuring an off-shoulder blouse with golden embroidery. Styled with a pearl choker, the look was pulled together with kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi. In fact, the same outfit was also worn by her mother Neena Gupta. Check it out below.
Two years back at Sonam’s reception – made a saree blouse with a shrug for us big boned ladies with arms & all. I danced so hard that night…I had a bruise & then ate a meal for four in a corner without looking up. @rheakapoor think we discussed I still missed some of the mains. 😀 Crushed Foil print Saree – @houseofmasaba
We totally love the blouse her black sari was teamed with. In fact, Masaba had even revealed how it was made with a shrug. The sari featured crushed foil print and was accessorised with a statement choker. The look was brought together with her neat hairdo, a black bindi, kohl and pink muted lips.
For this year’s Eid celebrations, Masaba opted for a simple kurti which she teamed with boot-cut pyjamas and a sheer dupatta. The look was completed with kitten heels and matching jewellery set in silver.
#sixyardsof elegance – nothing like playing dress up in our favourite saris. #lmifw @thefdci
Seen here with her mother, Masaba kept it simple in a green sari featuring golden foil print. It is simple in its approach, and we like how the sari was paired with a full-sleeved blouse.
I can hardly keep my eyes open in the last few days,but Such a great afternoon chatting with the FICCI FLO members in Ahmedabad about all things Fashion. Even better in my Pink saree by @ekayabanaras x @houseofmasaba , so happy I got to wear it! • 💎 @amrapalijewels • lipstick – Kale-ing me softly from #masababynykaa
We love this bright pink sari from Masaba x Ekaya collection, and needless to say, the fashion designer owned the look. An oxidised silver choker, Kolhapuri chappals and hair tied in a bun completed the look.
